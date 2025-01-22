Weber State announces 2025 football schedule

The Weber State Wildcats have announced their 2025 football schedule, which features a road contest at Arizona.

Weber State opens the 2025 season with four consecutive non-conference contests, and the first three are all on the road. The Wildcats will visit the James Madison Dukes on Saturday, Aug. 30, Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, Sept. 6, and McNeese Cowboys on Saturday, Sept. 13.

On Sept. 20, Weber State will open its home schedule at Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah, against the Butler Bulldogs, which is a new contest that was announced today.

Weber State opens Big Sky Conference action on Sept. 27 on the road against UC Davis. Other road conference opponents include Portland State on Oct. 18, Montana State on Nov. 8, and Idaho State on Nov. 15.

Big Sky opponents slated to visit Ogden in 2025 include Sacramento State on Oct. 11, Eastern Washington on Oct. 25, Montana on Nov. 1, and Northern Arizona on Nov. 22.

Below is Weber State’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Weber State Football Schedule

08/30 – at James Madison

09/06 – at Arizona

09/13 – at McNeese

09/20 – Butler

09/27 – at UC Davis*

10/04 – OFF

10/11 – Sacramento State*

10/18 – at Portland State*

10/25 – Eastern Washington*

11/01 – Montana*

11/08 – at Montana State*

11/15 – at Idaho State*

11/22 – Northern Arizona*

* Big Sky contest.

Weber State finished the 2024 season 4-8 overall and 3-5 in Big Sky play. The Wildcats are entering their third season under head coach under Mickey Mental, who has a 10-13 overall record at the school.