Weber State adds North Dakota State to 2027, 2029 football schedules

The Weber State Wildcats and North Dakota State Bison will play a home-and-home series in 2027 and 2029, the schools announced Wednesday.

The series begins at the Fargodome in Fargo, N.D., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2027, and then two seasons later the set flips to Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah, on September 15, 2029. This will make the third home-and-home series between the sides since 2004.

Weber now has complete non-Big Sky slates set for both 2027 and 2029. The Wildcats open the 2027 campaign with a Sept. 4 trip to BYU, followed by a Sept. 18 visit by Southern Utah of the UAC. 2029 opens with an Aug. 30 tilt at Utah, with Southern Utah again returning to Ogden on Sept. 8.

North Dakota State now has two contests on its 2027 ledger, with the home date with the Wildcats joining a Sept. 18 visit from The Citadel. The 2029 road contest is the first scheduled game of that season for the Bison. The MVFC schedules will be released at a later date.

