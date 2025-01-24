Washington, Washington State set Apple Cup dates for 2026, 2027

The Washington Huskies and Washington State Cougars have announced the dates for their Apple Cup football games for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

With Washington now in the Big Ten Conference and Washington State remaining in the Pac-12 Conference, the two schools agreed in 2023 to play each season through 2028. At the time, exact dates were only announced for the 2024 and 2025 contests.

The 2026 edition of the Apple Cup will be played at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 5, which will be the season-opener for both schools. The following season, the two schools will meet at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2027.

“The Apple Cup tradition is beloved by Huskies, Cougars and football fans across Washington and beyond, so one of my priorities has been to ensure that it continues into this new era,” said University of Washington President Ana Mari Cauce in 2023.

The Washington-Washington State football game this fall, which was previously announced, will be played on Saturday, Sept. 20 in Pullman.

“The Apple Cup is one of the oldest and most renowned rivalries in all of collegiate athletics,” said WSU President Kirk Schulz in 2023. “For more than a century, fans across the state have been circling the Apple Cup date on their calendars. We are pleased that we will be able to continue this beloved tradition for future generations of Coug fans.”

Washington and Washington State first met on the gridiron in 1900 and have played a total of 116 contests. The Huskies currently lead the overall series 76-34-6.

