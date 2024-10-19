Washington State, Toledo schedule football series for 2025, 2031

The Washington State Cougars and Toledo Rockets have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2025 and 2031 seasons, it was announced Friday evening.

In the first game of the series, Washington State will host Toledo at GESA Field at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. The series will conclude six seasons later with the Cougars traveling to face the Rockets at the Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio, on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2031.

Washington State and Toledo have never met on the gridiron in their history.

With the addition of Toledo, Washington State now has nine opponents set for its schedule in 2025. The Cougars, along with Oregon State, are the only two remaining members of the Pac-12 Conference. Next season, both schools will essentially play as Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independents.

Washington State is slated to open the 2025 season with back-to-back games at home against Idaho on Aug. 30 and San Diego State on Sept. 6. The Cougars will later host Washington on Sept. 20, Toledo on Oct. 25, and Louisiana Tech on Nov. 15.

Road games for Wazzu include North Texas on Sept. 13, Virginia on Sept. 27, and Ole Miss on Oct. 11.

Toledo had previously completed its non-conference schedule in 2025, so one of its previously scheduled opponents will have to be rescheduled or canceled. Those games include Kentucky on the road on Aug. 30, WKU at home on Sept. 6, Morgan State at home on Sept. 13, and Appalachian State on the road on Sept. 20.

