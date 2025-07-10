Washington State adds UC Davis to 2028 football schedule

The Washington State Cougars have added the UC Davis Aggies to their 2028 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game contract with Washington State University was obtained from the University of California, Davis, via a state public records request.

Washington State will host UC Davis at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2028. The Cougars will pay the Aggies a $575,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract.

Washington State and UC Davis have never met on the gridiron.

UC Davis is a member of the Big Sky Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Aggies have made an appearance in the FCS Playoff three time, most recently in 2024 when they advanced to the quarterfinals.

Washington State now has three non-conference games scheduled for the 2028 season. After opening the season against UC Davis, the Cougars will travel to Lawrence, Kan., to take on the Kansas Jayhawks on Sept. 9.

The Cougars will also square off with the in-state rival Washington Huskies in the Apple Cup in Seattle, Wash., although a date for that game has not yet been announced.

Other FCS opponents scheduled to make an appearance in Pullman in the future include Idaho (2025, 2027, and 2029), Duquesne (2026), and Eastern Washington (2030).

Washington State is the first scheduled non-conference opponent for UC Davis in 2028.

UC Davis now has five future games scheduled against Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponents. In addition to Washington State in 2028, the Aggies will visit Washington in 2025, SMU in 2026, and UCLA in 2027 and 2029.

