Washington State adds Louisiana Tech to 2025 football schedule

The Washington State Cougars have added the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs to their 2025 football schedule, it was announced on Wednesday.

Washington State will host Louisiana Tech at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. The agreement between the two schools is for a single game with no return contest, per the announcement.

Washington State and Louisiana Tech have never squared off on the gridiron in their history.

Washington State is one of the two remaining members of the Pac-12 Conference along with Oregon State following the departure of 10 schools to the ACC, Big Ten, and Big 12. In the past month, the Pac-12 has announced the addition of five schools from the Mountain West beginning in 2026.

The Cougars will essentially play as a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent next season, with a total of 12 games to schedule. Washington State now has eight games scheduled, including home contests against Idaho (Aug. 30), San Diego State (Sept. 6), Washington (Sept. 20), Louisiana Tech (Nov. 15), and Oregon State (date TBA).

Road opponents include North Texas (Sept. 13), Virginia (Sept. 20), and Ole Miss (Oct. 11).

Louisiana Tech is scheduled to open the 2025 season at home against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions on Aug. 30. The Bulldogs are also slated to visit the LSU Tigers on Sept. 6 and host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Sept. 20.

Louisiana Tech was previously scheduled to visit the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Sept. 27, 2025, which was the second game of a home-and-home series that kicked off last month. However, the game will be rescheduled for another season.

