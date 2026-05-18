Washington State adds Idaho to 2033 football schedule

The Washington State Cougars have added the Idaho Vandals to their 2033 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game contract with the University of Idaho was obtained from Washington State University via a state public records request.

Washington State will host Idaho at Martin Stadium in Pullman on September 3, 2033. The Cougars will pay the Vandals a $550,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract.

Washington State and Idaho have a long-standing rivalry that dates back to 1894. The Cougars slipped by the Vandals in their most recent meeting last season, 13-10, and currently lead the overall series 74-17-3.

From 1998 through 2007, the Cougars and Vandals played ten times with nine of those games being played in Pullman and one in Seattle. The last time the two programs met at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow was way back in 1966.

Washington State and Idaho are also scheduled to meet in Pullman in 2027 (Sept. 4) and 2029 (Sept. 15). Both of those games were previously announced.

The 2033 Washington State-Idaho matchup is the first scheduled non-conference contest for both teams that season.

Washington State is scheduled to begin the 2026 season on Saturday, Sept. 5 on the road in Seattle against the rival Washington Huskies. Idaho is slated to open its season in Week Zero on Friday, August 28 with a road contest in San Luis Obispo against the Cal Poly Mustangs.

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