Washington State adds FCS opponent to 2030 football schedule

The Washington State Cougars have added the Eastern Washington Eagles to their 2030 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with Washington State University was obtained from Eastern Washington University via a state public records request.

Washington State will host Eastern Washington at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2030. The Cougars will pay the Eagles a $550,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract.

Washington State and Eastern Washington first met on the gridiron in 1907 and have only played four additional contests since. In their most recent matchup in 2018, the Cougars defeated the Eagles 59-24 to extend their advantage in the overall series to 4-1.

Eastern Washington is a member of the Big Sky Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Eagles have won or shared a total of 10 Big Sky Conference championships and have appeared in the FCS Playoffs 15 times, most recently in 2021.

Washington State now has three non-conference games scheduled for the 2030 season. The Cougars are currently scheduled to open the season on the road against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Aug. 31 before opening their home slate at Martin Stadium against the North Texas Mean Green on Sept. 7.

Eastern Washington now has five future games scheduled against Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponents. In addition to Washington State in 2030, the Eagles will visit Boise State in 2025, Washington in 2026, Oregon in 2027, and Washington again in 2028.

