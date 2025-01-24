Washington State adds Arizona, Duquesne to future football schedules

The Washington State Cougars have added the Arizona Wildcats and Duquesne Dukes to their future football schedules, the school announced Friday.

Washington State and Arizona will play a home-and-home series, which will begin with at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. The series will conclude the following season when the Cougars travel to face the Wildcats at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2027.

Washington State and Arizona played a total of 30 games when both schools were members of the Pac-12 Conference from 1978 through 2023. The two teams also met seven times between 1963 and 1972 when the Cougars were in the Pac-12 and the Wildcats were in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC).

In their most recent matchup in 2023, Arizona defeated Washington State in Tucson, 44-6, to extend its advantage in the overall series to 28-19.

Washington State has also added a home contest against the Duquesne Dukes of the Northeast Conference (NEC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). Washington State will host Duquesne in Pullman on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026.

With the addition of games against Arizona and Duquesne, Washington State now has four non-conference opponents set for both the 2026 and 2027 seasons:

2026

09/05 – at Washington

09/12 – at Kansas State

09/19 – Duquesne

09/26 – Arizona

2027

09/04 – Idaho

09/11 – Kansas

09/18 – Washington

09/25 – at Arizona

Football Schedules