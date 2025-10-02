Washington adds Utah State to 2026 football schedule

The Washington Huskies have added the Utah State Aggies to their 2026 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game agreement with Utah State University was obtained from the University of Washington via a state public records request.

Washington will host Utah State at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. The Huskies will pay the Aggies a $1.5 million guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract.

Washington and Utah State first met on the gridiron in 1904 and have played a total of three contests. In their most recent matchup in 2015, the Huskies defeated the Aggies 31-17 to extend their advantage in the overall series to 3-0.

The addition of Utah State tentatively completes Washington’s non-conference schedule for the 2026 season. The Huskies are scheduled to open the season at home against the in-state rival Washington State Cougars in the annual Apple Cup on Sept. 5. A home tilt against the FCS Eastern Washington Eagles on Sept. 19 rounds out the non-conference slate for UW.

In Big Ten action in 2026, Washington is scheduled to host Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, and Penn State and travel to Michigan State, Nebraska, Oregon, Purdue, and USC.

Utah State now has three non-conference opponents scheduled for 2026. The Aggies are set to open the season at home against the FCS Idaho State Bengals on Sept. 5 and will travel to face the in-state rival Utah Utes on Sept. 19.

Utah State, currently a member of the Mountain West Conference, is joining the Pac-12 Conference next season. If the eight-team Pac-12 plays a seven-game conference schedule, each member will need to schedule five non-conference opponents.

