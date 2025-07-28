Wake Forest, Notre Dame to play in 2027 Duke’s Mayo Classic

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Notre Dame Fighting Irish will play in the 2027 Duke’s Mayo Classic, both schools reported Monday.

Wake Forest and Notre Dame will do battle at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on a date and time to be announced later. The Charlotte Sports Foundation (CSF) is the organizer of the event.

“Hosting a game of this caliber reinforces Charlotte’s place on the national stage for college football,” said Will Pitts, CEO of CSF. “Welcoming programs like Wake Forest and Notre Dame not only energizes our local economy but also deepens the city’s reputation as a premier destination for major sporting events.”

“Fans can now find Duke’s Mayo on more shelves than ever before, making the Duke’s Mayo Classic a powerful platform to propel our brand into the national spotlight,” said Brad Wile, Chief Growth Officer at Sauer Brands. “Partnering with storied programs like Notre Dame and Wake Forest helps us bring our bold, delicious flavor to college football fans nationwide – and continue growing what we proudly call Duke’s Country, one tailgate at a time.”

Ticket information for the game will also be announced at a later date.

“Charlotte is an ACC town, and Wake Forest has the largest and most significant academic footprint of any conference institution in the Queen City,” said Wake Forest Vice President and Director of Athletics John Currie. “With our campus just 82 miles from Bank of America Stadium, the 2027 Duke’s Mayo Classic against Notre Dame is a tremendous opportunity to elevate Wake Forest’s presence and celebrate with incredible alumni, fans, and partners across the region.”

“We are excited for another chance to play in an NFL stadium and against the Demon Deacons,” Notre Dame Deputy Athletics Director for Football Ron Powlus said. “The opportunity to showcase our two great institutions and football programs, while affording our football program and student-athletes an exciting and unique experience in the great city of Charlotte, is one we can’t wait to be a part of.”

The game rounds out Wake Forest’s 2027 non-ACC slate. The Demon Deacons are scheduled to host Campbell on the opening weekend of the campaign, with a trip across the Tarheel State to play East Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 11. Tulane will visit Winston-Salem on Sept. 18 to round out the ledger.

Notre Dame has seven set dates for 2027. This game, previously scheduled for Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, will now move to Charlotte. Purdue, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, and Navy will visit Notre Dame during the year. The Fighting Irish will hit the road for dates at Michigan State and Clemson.

