Wake Forest adds Delaware to 2025 football schedule

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons have added the Delaware Blue Hens to their 2025 football schedule, it was announced on Tuesday.

Wake Forest will host Delaware at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. The game will mark the third overall meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

In their first matchup back in 1932, the Demon Deacons traveled to Newark, Del., and defeated the Blue Hens, 7-0. In their second meeting, Wake Forest hosted Delaware in Winston-Salem and emerged with a 38-21 victory to extend its series lead to 2-0.

The Delaware Blue Hens, who currently compete in the Coastal Athletic Association in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), are moving up to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and will join Conference USA in 2025.

With the addition of Delaware, Wake Forest now has all four non-conference opponents set for the 2025 season. Other opponents that season include Western Carolina at home on Sept. 6, Ole Miss on the road on Sept. 13, and Army at home on Nov. 15. The contest with Army could be canceled, however, as the Black Knights are adjusting their future schedules due to joining the American Athletic Conference in 2024.

Delaware is scheduled to open the 2025 season on Thursday, Aug. 28 at home against the Delaware State Hornets, which was just announced on Monday. The Blue Hens are also scheduled to visit the Colorado Buffaloes on Sept. 6.

