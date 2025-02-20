Wagner adds Norfolk State, completes 2025 football schedule

The Wagner Seahawks have announced their 2025 football schedule, which features a newly added contest at home against Norfolk State.

Wagner will open the 2025 season playing all of its non-conference games on the front half of its schedule, beginning on Friday, Aug. 29 on the road against the Kansas Jayhawks. Eight days later on Saturday, Sept. 6, Wagner will travel to the nation’s capital to face the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Seahawks open their home schedule at Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium in Staten Island, N.Y., on Sept. 13 against the Marist Red Foxes. That’s followed by another road contest against the Central Michigan Chippewas on Sept. 20.

Wagner then returns to Staten Island to conclude non-conference play against the Norfolk State Spartans on Sept. 27. Norfolk State will be led by new head coach Michael Vick, who played at Virginia Tech and for the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.

After an open date, Wagner opens Northeast Conference (NEC) action at home on Oct. 11 against Mercyhurst. Other NEC opponents slated to visit Staten Island this fall include Central Connecticut on Oct. 18, Duquesne on Oct. 25, and Stonehill on Nov. 15.

Road NEC opponents for Wagner this season include Saint Francis U on Nov. 1, Robert Morris on Nov. 8, and LIU on Nov. 22.

Below is Wagner’s complete 2025 football schedule, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Wagner Football Schedule

08/29 – at Kansas

09/06 – at Georgetown

09/13 – Marist

09/20 – at Central Michigan

09/27 – Norfolk State

10/04 – OFF

10/11 – Mercyhurst*

10/18 – Central Connecticut*

10/25 – Duquesne*

11/01 – at Saint Francis U.*

11/08 – at Robert Morris*

11/15 – Stonehill*

11/22 – at LIU*

* NEC contest.

Wagner is entering its sixth season under head coach Tom Masella, who has a 9-38 overall record at the school. The Seahawks finished the 2024 season 2-4 in conference play, which placed them in a tie for fifth in the NEC standings.