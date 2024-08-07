VMI, Davidson schedule three-game football series beginning in 2029

The Virginia Military Institute (VMI) Keydets and Davidson Wildcats have scheduled a three-game football series beginning in 2029, FBSchedules.com has learned.

The series will begin with VMI hosting Davidson at Alumni Memorial Field in Lexington, Va., on Sept. 15, 2029. Two seasons later, the Keydets will host the Wildcats a second time in Lexington on Sept. 6, 2031.

The three-game series will conclude with VMI traveling to take on Davidson at Richardson Stadium in Davidson, N.C., on Sept. 4, 2032.

Per the contract copy, VMI will pay Davidson a $75,000 guarantee for the contest in 2029, while the remaining two games will not have a guarantee.

VMI, a member of the Southern Conference (SoCon), and Davidson, a member of the Pioneer Football League (PFL), have met 61 times on the gridiron in a series that dates back to 1904. The Keydets have won the past 12 meetings against the Wildcats, including a 12-7 decision in 2023 in Lexington, and now lead the overall series 41-17-3.

VMI and Davidson are next scheduled to meet on Sept. 19, 2026 at Richardson Stadium in Davidson. The game is the third of a separately contracted three-game series that also included contests in Lexington in 2021 and 2023.

VMI is scheduled to open the 2024 season on Thursday, Aug. 29 on the road against the William & Mary Tribe. Davidson opens its campaign two days later on Saturday, Aug. 31 on the road against the Georgetown Hoyas.

