VMI announces 2026 football schedule

The VMI Keydets have announced their 2026 football schedule, which features five home games and 12 contests overall.

VMI’s 2026 slate opens on August 29 with a long‑distance trip to Idaho State, giving VMI an early test away from home before returning to the East Coast for a high‑profile matchup at Virginia Tech on September 5. The Keydets make their Foster Stadium debut one week later when Bucknell comes to Lexington, marking the team’s lone home game in a road‑heavy September.

VMI then heads back on the road for consecutive contests at Davidson on September 19 and at Samford on September 26, the latter serving as the Keydets’ first Southern Conference (SoCon) challenge of the year. October begins with a home conference showdown against Mercer on October 3 before the team pauses for its open date on October 10.

The Keydets return to action with a trip to Wofford on October 17 and then settle back into Foster Stadium on October 24 to host ETSU in a pivotal midseason matchup. The month closes with another SoCon road test at Chattanooga on October 31.

November sets the stage for a defining stretch, beginning with a visit to Tennessee Tech on November 7. The Keydets then return home for one of the most storied rivalries in FCS football when The Citadel arrives in Lexington on November 14 for the Military Classic of the South. The regular season concludes on November 21 with a home contest against perennial contender Furman.

Below is VMI’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to its schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 VMI Football Schedule

08/29 – at Idaho State

09/05 – at Virginia Tech

09/12 – Bucknell

09/19 – at Davidson

09/26 – at Samford*

10/03 – Mercer*

10/10 – OFF

10/17 – at Wofford*

10/24 – ETSU*

10/31 – at Chattanooga*

11/07 – at Tennessee Tech*

11/14 – The Citadel*

11/21 – Furman*

* SoCon contest.