VMI announces 2025 football schedule

The VMI Keydets have announced their 2025 football schedule, which features five home games and 12 contests overall.

“We’re really excited to announce our schedule for our upcoming 2025 season,” said VMI Head Football Coach Danny Rocco. “Like last year, this is a 12-game schedule but this year we have five home games and seven road trips so we are going to have to do a good job with that road-warrior mentality.”

VMI opens the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30 on the road against the Navy Midshipmen at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. The following week on Sept. 6, VMI opens its home slate at Alumni Memorial Field in Lexington, Va., when it hosts the Ferrum College Panthers of Division II.

The Keydets will then close out the non-conference portion of their schedule with back-to-back games on the road against the Bucknell Bison on Sept. 13 and the Richmond Spiders on Sept. 20. All four of VMI’s non-conference games in 2025 were previously reported.

VMI will kickoff Southern Conference (SoCon) action in 2025 at home against Chattanooga on Oct. 4. Other home conference opponents include Samford on Oct. 18, Wofford on Nov. 8, and Western Carolina on Nov. 22.

Road SoCon opponents for VMI next season include ETSU on Oct. 11, Mercer on Oct. 25, The Citadel on Nov. 1, and Furman on Nov. 15.

Below is VMI’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to its schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 VMI Football Schedule

08/30 – at Navy

09/06 – Ferrum College

09/13 – at Bucknell

09/20 – at Richmond

09/27 – OFF

10/04 – Chattanooga

10/11 – at ETSU

10/18 – Samford

10/25 – at Mercer

11/01 – at The Citadel

11/08 – Wofford

11/15 – at Furman

11/22 – Western Carolina

* SoCon contest.

The 2025 season will be the first for the Keydets under head coach Will Healy, who spent the past two seasons as an Assistant Head Coach at Georgia State (2024) and UCF (2023).

“I’m really excited about our schedule,” said Healy. “We start with four great non-conference games and then move into our highly competitive conference schedule. Even though it will be challenging, it’s one I’m excited for and I can’t wait to see the type of home environment that we’re going to create in Johnson City.”