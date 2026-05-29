Maryland-Virginia Tech series trimmed, Terps add two with Baylor

The Virginia Tech Hokies and Maryland Terrapins have agreed to cancel two future football games, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Friday. The schools confirmed the report in separate announcements.

The 2026 contest in College Park, Md., will take place as scheduled, with the return game taking place at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va., in 2029. The 2027 game in Blacksburg and 2028 contest in College Park have been canceled as part of a broader schedule restructuring.

Per InsideMDSports, the Hokies have agreed to pay the Terrapins a $500,000 for canceling the pair of games.

“These adjustments reflect our commitment to building a schedule that best serves Virginia Tech football and our fans,” said Virginia Tech Director of Athletics Whit Babcock. “We look forward to two great matchups in 2026 and 2029.”

“We’re pleased to keep the 2026 and 2029 games with Maryland on the schedule,” added Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin. “It’s a good regional matchup for our players and fans, and these adjustments give us valuable flexibility as we continue to position our program for long-term success.”

The Terrapins will replace the 2027 and 2028 games with contests against Baylor. Maryland will welcome the Bears to College Park on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2027, before traveling to Waco on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2028. The Terrapins and Bears will meet for the first time in 71 years, with both schools claiming one victory over the other.

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