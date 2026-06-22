Virginia Tech adds The Citadel to 2027 football schedule

The Virginia Tech Hokies will host The Citadel to open the 2027 football season, Tech Sideline reported Sunday night.
Updated 2027 Virginia Tech football nonconference schedule.#Hokies https://t.co/mpkyJAtNOY pic.twitter.com/70i2cTCPhj
— Tech Sideline (@TechSideline) June 22, 2026
The game appears to be slated for Saturday, August 28, 2027, at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va. The contest would finalize Virginia Tech’s non-ACC slate for the 2027 campaign, joining a Sept. 4 home game with Liberty and a Nov. 6 date at Notre Dame.
The Hokies and Bulldogs have not faced each other since 1953.
Football Schedules