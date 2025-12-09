Virginia Tech adds North Alabama to 2031 football schedule

The Virginia Tech Hokies and North Alabama Lions have agreed to reschedule a past football game that was canceled, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of an amendment to the original contract was obtained from Virginia Polytechnic Institute via a state public records request.

Virginia Tech was previously scheduled to host North Alabama during the 2020 season, but the game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hokies will now host the Lions at Lane Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2031, according to the copy of the contract amendment that was executed on Jan. 14, 2022.

The guarantee amount stipulated in the original contract remains unchanged, which calls for the Hokies to pay the Lions $425,000 for playing the contest.

Virginia Tech and North Alabama have never met on the gridiron.

North Alabama, located in Florence, Ala., is a member of the United Athletic Conference (UAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Lions recorded only two victories this season and finished 2-10 overall (1-7 UAC).

Virginia Tech is scheduled to open the 2031 season against the Wisconsin Badgers in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The game is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 30. The Hokies need just one additional non-conference opponent to go along with its nine-game conference football schedule.

Virginia Tech is the first known non-conference opponent for North Alabama for the 2031 season.

Other Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponents on North Alabama’s future schedules include Arkansas and Georgia Southern in 2026, Middle Tennessee and North Carolina in 2027, Mississippi State and Auburn in 2028, and North Texas in 2029.

