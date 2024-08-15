Virginia adds Richmond to 2031 football schedule

The Virginia Cavaliers have added the Richmond Spiders to their 2031 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football competition agreement with the University of Richmond was obtained from the University of Virginia via a state Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

Virginia will host Richmond at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2031. The Cavaliers will pay the Spiders a $520,000 guarantee for the contest, according to the copy of the contract.

Richmond is also scheduled to visit Charlottesville to kickoff the 2024 season on Aug. 31. The Spiders will visit Scott Stadium again four seasons later on Sept. 23, 2028. Both of those contests were previously announced.

Richmond, a member of the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), is moving its football program to the Patriot League in 2025.

Virginia and Richmond have played 35 times previously in a series that began in 1893. The Cavaliers defeated the Spiders in their most recent meeting in 2022, 34-17, to extend their overall lead in the series to 30-3-2.

In other non-conference action in 2031, Virginia is scheduled to visit the Washington State Cougars on Sept. 13 and host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Nov. 18.

Football Schedules