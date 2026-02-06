The Virginia Cavaliers have added the Hampton Pirates to their 2029 football schedule, according to an official announcement Friday afternoon.

Virginia will host Hampton at Scott Stadium in Charlotteville, Va., on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2029, per the report. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for Hampton University football and our entire campus community,” said Hampton University Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Anthony D. Henderson, Sr. “Any time you can line up against an in‑state FBS program on a stage like Scott Stadium, it elevates your student‑athlete experience, showcases your brand, and energizes your alumni and supporters. We are intentional about building schedules that keep Hampton visible across the Commonwealth, and we believe these in‑state matchups are important for our program, our fans, and the young men who chose to represent Pirate Nation.”

With the addition of Hampton, Virginia now has two non-conference opponents set for the 2029 season. The Cavaliers are also scheduled to host the Kansas Jayhawks in Charlottesville on Sept. 8, one week before facing Hampton.

Virginia is the first announced non-conference opponent for Hampton in 2029. The Pirates are a member of the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

Under new head coach Van Malone, Hampton will face its first-ever power four opponent this fall when the Pirate play at Maryland on September 5. Hampton will also face Georgia Tech, a power four program, on October 9, 2026.

