Vanderbilt, Virginia schedule 2028, 2031 home-and-home football series

The Vanderbilt Commodores and Virginia Cavaliers have scheduled a home-and-home football series for 2028 and 2031, it was reported Friday.

The schools will face off in Nashville’s FirstBank Stadium in the opening half of the agreement on Sept. 16, 2028. The series then reverts to Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va., in 2031. Game dates, times, and television arrangements will be announced later.

Vanderbilt leads the all-time series, 12-7-2, though the schools have not faced off since a 1975 battle in Nashville.

The Commodores are the third non-league opponent for the Hoos in 2028, joining Richmond (Sept. 23) and James Madison (TBA). Vanderbilt hosts Tennessee State (Sept. 2) and visits NC State (Sept. 16) as part of the 2028 campaign.

This is the first confirmed 2031 game for Vanderbilt. Virginia will visit Washington State (Sept. 13) and host Richmond (Sept. 20) and Notre Dame (TBA) in that season.

Football Schedules