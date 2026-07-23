Vanderbilt adds UT Martin to 2029 football schedule

Nov 8, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores wide receiver Claiborne Richards (80) and tight end Eli Stowers (9) celebrates the win over Auburn Tigers during the overtime period at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Vanderbilt Commodores have added the UT Martin Skyhawks to their 2029 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the game contract with Vanderbilt University was obtained from the University of Tennessee, Martin, via a state public records request.

Vanderbilt will host UT Martin at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday, September 1, 2029. The Commodores will pay the Skyhawks a $425,000 guarantee for the contest, according to the copy of the contract that was executed on March 18, 2026.

Despite being separated by about 152 miles within the state of Tennessee, Vanderbilt and UT Martin have never squared off on the gridiron in their history.

UT Martin competes in the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) at the FCS level. The Skyhawks finished the 2025 season 6–6 overall and 6–2 in conference play.

With UT Martin added, Vanderbilt now has two of its three non-conference opponents locked in for 2029. The Commodores are also scheduled to host Purdue on Sept. 8, which satisfies their power scheduling requirement from the SEC.

UT Martin now has four non-conference FCS matchups scheduled for 2029. The Skyhawks are currently slated to open the season at home against Central Arkansas on August 23. UTM will then visit Chattanooga on Sept. 8 before returning home to host North Alabama on Sept. 15.

The Skyhawks now have seven future games set against FBS opponents: at West Virginia and Memphis in 2026, at UCF and Ball State in 2027, at Iowa and Alabama in 2028, and at Vanderbilt in 2029.

Football Schedules