Valparaiso adds Adrian College, completes 2025 football schedule

The Valparaiso Beacons have completed their 2025 football schedule, which features a newly added contest against Adrian College.

Valparaiso will open the 2025 season at home at Brown Field in Valparaiso, Ind., on Saturday, Aug. 30 against the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons. The Beacons will entertain the Adrian College Bulldogs of Division III one week later on Saturday, Sept. 6.

A pair of road tilts are up next in consecutive weeks, as the Beacons will visit the Western Illinois Leathernecks on Sept. 13 and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Sept. 20.

Valparaiso opens Pioneer Football League (PFL) action on Oct. 4 on the road against Drake. Other PFL road opponents include St. Thomas on Oct. 18, Presbyterian on Nov. 1, and Butler on Nov. 22.

PFL opponents slated to visit Valparaiso in 2025 include Dayton on Oct. 11, Morehead State on Oct. 25 (Homecoming), San Diego on Nov. 8, and Stetson on Nov. 15.

Below is Valparaiso’s complete 2025 football schedule, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Valparaiso Football Schedule

08/30 – Virginia-Lynchburg

09/06 – Adrian College

09/13 – at Western Illinois

09/20 – at North Dakota

09/27 – OFF

10/04 – at Drake*

10/11 – Dayton*

10/18 – at St. Thomas*

10/25 – Morehead State*

11/01 – at Presbyterian*

11/08 – San Diego*

11/15 – Stetson*

11/22 – at Butler*

* PFL contest.

Valparaiso is entering its first season under head coach Andy Waddle, who previously led Division II Marietta for 12 seasons. Waddle recorded an overall record of 55-61, with 8-2 and 8-3 marks in his final two seasons.