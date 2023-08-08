UTSA to open 2024 season at home against Kennesaw State

The UTSA Roadrunners have added the Kennesaw State Owls to their 2024 football schedule, it was announced on Tuesday.

UTSA will host Kennesaw State at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. The game will be the season-opener and first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Kennesaw State is currently a member of the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), but is moving up to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and will begin play in Conference USA next season. The game against UTSA will mark their first game at the FBS level.

“I am excited for our first game at the FBS level,” said Kennesaw State head coach Brian Bohannon. “There have been a lot of historic moments in KSU football history, and this will be another great moment for our program.”

UTSA was originally scheduled to open the 2024 season against the New Mexico State Aggies, but that game and the remainder of the four-game series was canceled due to NM State’s move from an Independent to Conference USA.

With the addition of Kennesaw State, UTSA has completed its non-conference schedule for the 2024 season. After opening against Kennesaw State, the Roadrunners will travel for back-to-back games on the road against the Texas State Bobcats on Sept. 7 and the Texas Longhorns on Sept. 14 before returning to the Alamodome to host Houston Christian on Sept. 21.

Kennesaw State now has three scheduled non-conference opponents for the 2024 season, although one of them may not be played. The Owls are slated to play at the Tennessee State Tigers on Sept. 21, 2024, but FBS teams don’t typically travel to play FCS teams. The contract for the game with Tennessee State, which includes a game in 2023, was signed about seven months before the Owls announced their move to Conference USA.

Kennesaw State’s other scheduled non-conference matchup in 2024 is against the UT Martin Skyhawks at home on Sept. 28.

Football Schedules