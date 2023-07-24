UTSA, New Mexico State cancel four-game football series

The UTSA Roadrunners and New Mexico State Aggies have canceled their four-game, home-and-home football series that was set to begin in 2024, FBSchedules.com has learned.

UTSA and New Mexico State were set to kickoff a four-game series on Aug. 31, 2024 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Games were also scheduled to be played at the Alamodome on Oct. 3, 2026 and at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, N.M., on Sept. 20, 2025 and Sept. 22, 2029.

According to a copy of a document obtained from the University of Texas at San Antonio via a state public records request, New Mexico State has terminated the series due to their transition from a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent to a member of Conference USA.

Per the document, New Mexico State will pay UTSA a one-time cancellation fee of $500,000.

New Mexico State and UTSA have only met once previously on the gridiron. The Roadrunners defeated the Aggies 35-14 in that contest in Las Cruces in 2012 when both schools were members of the Western Athletic Conference (WAC).

New Mexico State is scheduled to open the 2023 season in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 26 at home against the UMass Minutemen. The UTSA Roadrunners are slated to open their 2023 campaign on Saturday, Sept. 2 on the road against the Houston Cougars.

