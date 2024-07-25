UTSA adds in-state FCS opponent to 2025 football schedule

The UTSA Roadrunners have added the Incarnate Word Cardinals to their 2025 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with the University of the Incarnate Word (UIW) was obtained from the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) via a state public records request.

UTSA will host UIW at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. The Roadrunners will pay the Cardinals a $325,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract.

The game will mark the second overall meeting between the two schools on the gridiron. UIW, which is also located in San Antonio, made the short trek to face the Roadrunners at the Alamodome for the first time on Aug. 31, 2019. UTSA defeated UIW in that contest, 35-7.

UIW competes in the Southland Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Cardinals are entering their second season under the guidance of head coach Clint Killough, who tallied an 8-2 record in his inaugural campaign.

With the addition of Incarnate Word, UTSA has tentatively completed its non-conference schedule for the 2025 season. The Roadrunners are scheduled to open the season on the road against the Texas A&M Aggies on Aug. 30.

UTSA’s home-opener next season is scheduled for Sept. 6 against the Texas State Bobcats. The Roadrunners are slated to conclude non-conference action on the road against the Colorado State Rams on Sept. 20.

UTSA is the fourth known non-conference opponent for UIW in 2025. The Cardinals are also scheduled to host the Eastern Washington Eagles on Aug. 30 and visit the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Sept. 20. UIW is also slated to visit the Samford Bulldogs on a date to be determined.

