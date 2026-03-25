UTRGV, Central Arkansas schedule football series for 2026, 2028

The UTRGV Vaqueros and Central Arkansas Bears have agreed to a home-and-home football series for the 2026 and 2028 seasons, according to an announcement Wednesday.

The two-game series opens on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, when UTRGV visits Central Arkansas at Estes Stadium in Conway, Ark. Two seasons later, the return matchup takes place in Edinburg, Texas, with the Vaqueros hosting the Bears at Robert & Janet Vackar Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2028.

Both schools were previously scheduled to play the Sacramento State Hornets this fall, but the games were canceled following Sacramento State’s move up to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) level.

“While we are certainly disappointed to lose a home game this year, we respect Sacramento State’s decision,” UTRGV Senior Vice President and Director of Athletics Chasse Conque said. “Our schedule was thoughtfully balanced with a quality home opponent already secured, but the recent shifts in the college football landscape required us to adapt. We are excited to have been able to schedule a home-and-home with Central Arkansas and appreciate their willingness to work with us this late in the scheduling process. This series provides our program with an additional FCS opportunity this year and guarantees an additional home game in 2028. While we always want to play as many home games as possible, it is critical that we position our program for success by securing as many FCS opportunities as possible to build a resume worthy of FCS Playoff consideration.”

UTRGV is scheduled to opens its 2026 campaign at home against UT Permian Basin on Saturday, Aug. 29. The Vaqueros will also visit UTSA for a non-conference matchup on Saturday, Sept. 5.

In Southland Conference action, UTRGV is set to host McNeese (Sept. 19), Southeastern Louisiana (Oct. 10), Lamar (Oct. 31), and Stephen F. Austin (Nov. 14), while traveling to Nicholls (Sept. 12), East Texas A&M (Oct. 3), Incarnate Word (Oct. 17), Northwestern State (Nov. 7), and Houston Christian (Nov. 21).

Central Arkansas kicks off its 2026 season on Thursday, August 27 on the road against UT Martin. The Bears will also play non-conference contests at home against Central Oklahoma on Sept. 12 and Lindenwood on Oct. 3, and will travel to face Southeast Missouri on Sept. 19 and Florida State on Sept. 26.

United Athletic Conference (UAC) action for Central Arkansas begins on the road on Oct. 10 against Abilene Christian. Other road conference opponents include Tarleton State on Oct. 17 and Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 14.

UAC opponents slated to visit Conway this fall include North Alabama on Oct. 31, West Georgia on Nov. 7, and Austin Peay on Nov. 21.

Football Schedules