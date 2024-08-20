UTEP to host ULM in second game of home-and-home football series in 2025

The UTEP Miners will host the ULM Warhawks in 2025, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Back in 2020, UTEP and ULM quickly put together a home-and-home series during the COVID-19 season. The first game of the series was played at Malone Stadium in Monroe, La., just over one month later on Sept. 26, 2020. The Miners defeated the Warhawks in that contest, 31-6.

The date for the second and final game of the series was to be determined per the release and the copy of the contract. According to information obtained by FBSchedules.com from the University of Texas at El Paso, the date of that game is now set for Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas.

With that update, the UTEP Miners have now tentatively completed their non-conference schedule for the 2025 season. UTEP is slated to open the season on the road against the Utah State Aggies on Aug. 30.

The Miners’ first home game of the 2025 season is scheduled for Sept. 6 against the UT Martin Skyhawks. The following week on Sept. 13, UTEP will travel to Austin to take on the Texas Longhorns.

ULM now has two scheduled non-conference opponents set for its 2025 campaign. The only other currently known opponent for the Warhawks is the Alabama Crimson Tide on the road on Sept. 6.

