UTEP, Oregon State schedule football series beginning in 2026

UTEP and Oregon State have agreed to a home-and-home football series beginning in the 2026 season, FBSchedules.com has learned.

In December, UTEP announced it would host Oregon State in 2026, though no date was provided at the time. According to a copy of the contract obtained from the University of Texas at El Paso, the Miners will host the Beavers at Sun Bowl Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. That matchup will open the two-game series, with the return trip to Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore., set for a date still to be determined.

UTEP and Oregon State have never met on the gridiron in their history.

UTEP’s 2026 non-conference slate features three additional opponents. The Miners will open the season at Oklahoma on Sept. 5, host Texas Southern on Sept. 12, and travel to Michigan on Sept. 19.

The 2026 campaign marks UTEP’s first as a member of the Mountain West Conference following its departure from Conference USA this summer. The Miners are scheduled to host Hawaii, Nevada, San Jose State, and Wyoming, and will travel to Air Force, New Mexico, NIU, and UNLV.

Oregon State now has four non-conference opponents lined up for 2026. The Beavers will open the season at Houston on Sept. 5, then host Texas Tech on Sept. 12 and Montana on Sept. 19.

