UTEP allows fans to vote on kickoff time of 2026 football game

The UTEP athletics department is allowing fans to vote on a kickoff time for the Miners’ Saturday, Oct. 17, game with San Jose State, it announced Tuesday.

“In the spirit of innovation and with a Fan-First mentality in mind, we’d like for our fans to set the time for the game,” UTEP Vice President and Director of Athletics Jim Senter said in the release. “This is the first step in providing a more interactive experience for Miner Nation when we take on our old WAC rivals, the Spartans!”

The initiative is part of a theme the university is dubbing Innovation Day for the contest. The available kick times are 1:00, 2:00, 4:00, or 7:00pm (Mountain).

Voting began earlier Tuesday and continues through Wednesday, July 1, at this link.

2026 UTEP Football Schedule