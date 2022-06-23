UTEP adds Southern Utah to 2024 football schedule

The UTEP Miners have added the Southern Utah Thunderbirds to their 2024 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.
A copy of the UTEP-Southern Utah football game contract was obtained from Southern Utah University via a state public records request.
UTEP will host Southern Utah at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, which will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools in football. The Miners will pay the Thunderbirds a $300,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract.
Southern Utah competes in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) and officially moves from the Big Sky Conference to the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) on July 1, 2022. The Thunderbirds finished the 2021 season 1-10 overall and 0-8 in Big Sky action.
With the addition of Southern Utah, UTEP has tentatively completed their non-conference schedule for the 2024 season. The Miners’ other three non-conference contests are all on the road — at the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Aug. 31, at the Colorado State Rams on Sept. 21, and at the Tennessee Volunteers on Nov. 23.
UTEP is the second scheduled non-conference opponent for Southern Utah in 2024. The Thunderbirds are also slated to visit the Utah Utes on Thursday, Aug. 29 to open the season.
KK,
I admire UT Miner Students who can be idealistic about rooting for Miner’s Football during their 4-5 Year matriculation.
How can Alumni & El Paso Residents keep any Hope alive after so many Years of losing & mediocrity?
In the WAC Days, as a BYU Fan, UNM Lobos & UT Miners were the Teams we would beat 9.5 Games out of 10.
When the Miners restarted in C-USA with more Foes closer to them, in TX, I hoped the FB Program could gain more Traction than it had in the WAC.
From SportsReference.com/CFB I see that the Miners have had 4 overall winning Seasons since joining C-USA in 2005. No back to back winning Seasons since 2004 WAC & 2005 C-USA Years.
IMO, UT-State System Administration has got to build up, innovate & replace it’s institutions business Practices in the Miners Case or a State of Limbo is a destabilizing Result.
I’ll be rooting for Miner FB to build up a 2nd winning Season in a Row in C-USA.
With the AAC landing 3 TX C-USA Members & C-USA adding 1-AA Sam Houston State Bearkats & Miner rival NMState Aggies 2022 is the Year to prove that the UTexas Miners aren’t some cloned Texas State School with a mushy inconsistent FB Identity.