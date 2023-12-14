Utah, Utah State schedule three-game football series beginning in 2024

The Utah Utes and Utah State Aggies have scheduled a three-game football series beginning in 2024, both schools announced on Thursday.

The three-game series will begin with Utah traveling to face Utah State at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah, on Sept. 14, 2024. The Utes will host the Aggies in the second and third games of the series at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sept. 19, 2026 and then again five seasons later on Sept. 13, 2031.

Utah and Utah State first met on the gridiron in 1892 in Logan. In their most recent contest in 2015, the Utes defeated the Aggies 24-14 to extend their lead in the overall series to 79-30-4.

With the addition of Utah State, Utah has completed its non-conference schedule for the 2024 season, which will be its first as a member of the Big 12 Conference. The Utes will open the season at home on Thursday, Aug. 29 against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The following week on Sept. 7, Utah will host the Baylor Bears at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The game, part of a home-and-home series that began in 2023, will remain as a non-conference contest even though both schools will be in the same league.

With the addition of the game against Utah, Utah State now has four non-conference opponents scheduled in 2024. The Aggies will open the season at home on Saturday, Aug. 31 against the Robert Morris Colonials before road trips to face the USC Trojans on Sept. 7 and the Temple Owls on Sept. 21.

Utah State will also face either Oregon State or Washington State in 2024 due to a scheduling agreement between the Mountain West and Pac-12.

“It is tremendous for our football program to host the University of Utah this fall,” said Utah State Vice President and Director of Athletics Diana Sabau. “Aggie Nation has certainly stressed the importance of in-state matchups in my short time at USU. Thank you to Utah Athletics Director Mark Harlan and his staff for making football in the state of Utah important for our fans.”

Football Schedules