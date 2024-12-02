Utah Tech announces 2025 football schedule

The Utah Tech Trailblazers have announced their 2025 football schedule, which features six home games and 12 contests overall.

Utah Tech opens the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30 at home at Greater Zion Stadium in St. George, Utah, against the UC Davis Aggies. The Trailblazers then travel for consecutive road contests against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Sept. 6 and the Idaho Vandals on Sept. 13.

The final non-conference game for Utah Tech next season is at home against the Northern Iowa Panthers on Sept. 20.

United Athletic Conference (UAC) action for Utah Tech begins on the road on Sept. 27 against Austin Peay. Other road conference opponents next season include Central Arkansas on Oct. 4, Abilene Christian on Nov. 8, and West Georgia on Nov. 15.

UAC opponents slated to visit Greater Zion Stadium in 2025 include Tarleton State on Oct. 11, Southern Utah on Oct. 25, North Alabama on Nov. 1, and Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 22.

Below is Utah Tech’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to its schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Utah Tech Football Schedule

08/30 – UC Davis

09/06 – at Northern Arizona

09/13 – at Idaho

09/20 – Northern Iowa

09/27 – at Austin Peay*

10/04 – at Central Arkansas*

10/11 – Tarleton State*

10/18 – OFF

10/25 – Southern Utah*

11/01 – North Alabama*

11/08 – at Abilene Christian*

11/15 – at West Georgia*

11/22 – Eastern Kentucky*

* UAC contest.

Utah Tech finished the 2024 season 1-11 overall and 1-7 in UAC action. The 2025 season will be the first for the Trailblazers under new head coach Lance Anderson, who served as an offensive senior analyst at Boise State this past season.