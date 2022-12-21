Utah Tech announces 2023 football schedule

The Utah Tech Trailblazers have announced their 2023 football schedule, which includes four home games and a trip to Colorado State among the 11 total games.

Utah Tech opens the 2023 season with four of its first five on the road. The Trailblazers open with back-to-back Big Sky Conference opponents, beginning at Montana State on Saturday, Sept. 2, then welcoming the Montana Grizzlies to Greater Zion Stadium in St. George, Utah, on Saturday, Sept. 9. Utah Tech continues its swing through the Big Sky with a trip to Flagstaff, Ariz., to battle Northern Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The Trailblazers close out the ninth month by continuing their grueling road slate. Utah Tech visits Missouri State on Saturday, Sept. 23, and Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Utah Tech’s conference schedule in 2023 will be a mixture of ASUN and Western Athletic Conference teams, dubbed “ASUN-WAC.” The two conferences, which consists of nine football-playing members, formed the joint association to ensure NCAA championship access.

Stephen F. Austin opens the league slate for Utah Tech, paying the Trailblazers a visit on Saturday, Oct. 7. A bye week follows one week later, with a trip to Tom Braly Memorial Stadium in Florence, Ala., following on Saturday, Oct. 21, to take on North Alabama. Eastern Kentucky will then do battle with Utah Tech in St. George on Saturday, Oct. 28, to close the month.

Utah Tech then hits the road for consecutive conference games, visiting Abilene Christian on Saturday, Oct. 4, and Austin Peay on Saturday, Oct. 11. In-state rival Southern Utah closes the league and regular-season slates in the Battle for the Ax in St. George on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Below is Utah Tech’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Utah Tech Football Schedule

09/02 – at Montana State

09/09 – vs. Montana

09/16 – at Northern Arizona

09/23 – at Missouri State

09/30 – at Colorado State

10/07 – Stephen F. Austin*

10/14 – OFF

10/21 – at North Alabama*

10/28 – Eastern Kentucky*

11/04 – at Abilene Christian*

11/11 – at Austin Peay*

11/18 – Southern Utah*

* ASUN-WAC contest.

Utah Tech finished the 2022 campaign 2-2 in the WAC (4-7 overall). The Trailblazers finished third in the WAC.