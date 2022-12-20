ASUN-WAC announce single conference, 2023 football schedule

The ASUN Conference and Western Athletic Conference (WAC) have announced a single conference model for the 2023 season and have also released their 2023 football schedule.

The ASUN and WAC are entering the third year of their partnership. The two conferences competed as the AQ7 in the fall of 2021 and as separate conferences in 2022 with a single FCS Playoff automatic qualifier.

“Announcing our 2023 schedule is a major step in the evolution of this partnership,” said WAC Commissioner Brian Thornton. “Operating in this single sport model creates the legitimacy and strength shared by similarly structured conferences.”

The ASUN-WAC will include nine football-playing schools in 2023 — Abilene Christian, Austin Peay, Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, North Alabama, Southern Utah, Stephen F. Austin, Tarleton State, and Utah Tech. The conference will add the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) in 2025 when the school begins play in football.

“This partnership has built competitive opportunities, created a new AQ for the FCS playoffs, and brought a great group of like-minded institutions together to play football,” said ASUN Commissioner Ted Gumbart. “We are planning for a long and strong relationship in this group and it provides certainty and security for our football programs and for the strength of both the WAC and the ASUN in all sports.”

Due to existing non-conference agreements, each ASUN-WAC team will play a six-game conference football schedule in 2023. The league is currently building the 2024 schedule, which will include an eight-game conference slate for each institution.

Saturday, Sept. 9

North Alabama at Tarleton

Saturday, Sept. 23

Abilene Christian at Central Arkansas

Austin Peay at Stephen F. Austin

Saturday, Sept. 30

Central Arkansas at Southern Utah

Eastern Kentucky at North Alabama

Saturday, Oct. 7

Southern Utah at Tarleton

Stephen F. Austin at Utah Tech

Saturday, Oct. 14

North Alabama at Abilene Christian

Tarleton at Eastern Kentucky

Saturday, Oct. 21

Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin

Austin Peay at Southern Utah

Utah Tech at North Alabama

Saturday, Oct. 28

Abilene Christian at Southern Utah

North Alabama at Austin Peay

Tarleton at Central Arkansas

Eastern Kentucky at Utah Tech

Saturday, Nov. 4

Utah Tech at Abilene Christian

Austin Peay at Eastern Kentucky

Central Arkansas at North Alabama

Stephen F. Austin at Tarleton

Saturday, Nov. 11

Tarleton at Abilene Christian

Utah Tech at Austin Peay

Eastern Kentucky at Central Arkansas

Southern Utah at Stephen F. Austin

Saturday, Nov. 18

Central Arkansas at Austin Peay

Stephen F. Austin at Eastern Kentucky

Southern Utah at Utah Tech