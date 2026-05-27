Utah State adds two FCS opponents to future football schedules

The Utah State Aggies have added two Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponents to their future schedules, the school announced Tuesday.

Utah State will host Mercyhurst on September 25, 2027, at Maverik Stadium in Logan. It will be the first-ever meeting between the programs. Mercyhurst, which moved up from Division II and joined the Northeast Conference (NEC) in 2024, posted records of 4-7 in 2024 and 5-7 in 2025.

To accommodate the addition of Mercyhurst, Utah State has shifted its 2027 home game against Nevada up two weeks to September 11 from its original date of September 25.

The Aggies are slated to open the 2027 season on the road at Oklahoma on September 4 before returning home to host Toledo on September 18.

Utah State also announced a future matchup with Idaho State. The Bengals, members of the Big Sky Conference, will visit Logan on September 6, 2031, marking the 22nd meeting between the programs. The series dates back to 1904 and includes a 1978 matchup played in Osaka, Japan. Utah State has won six straight and leads the all‑time series 19-2.

Additionally, the Aggies have adjusted two dates on their 2029 football schedule: their game at Oregon has moved to September 8 (previously September 15), while their trip to Nevada has shifted to September 22 (previously September 8).

Football Schedules