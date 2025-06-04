Utah completes 2028 non-conference football schedule

The Utah Utes have completed their 2028 non-conference football schedule, the school announced Wednesday.

Utah completed its schedule for the 2028 season with the addition of a home contest against the Nevada Wolf Pack. The Utes will host the Wolf Pack at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2028.

Utah and Nevada have met 10 times on the gridiron previously. The two schools first met in 1901 in Salt Lake City and last played during the 1945 season. Nevada currently holds a one-game advantage in the overall series, 5-4-1.

The 2028 season for Utah will begin on Saturday, Aug. 31 at home against the Utah Tech Trailblazers. A trip to Madison, Wisc., to face the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, Sept. 16 rounds out Utah’s non-conference slate that season.

Utah is heading into its second season as a member of the Big 12 Conference. The Utes lift the lid on the 2025 slate on Saturday, Aug. 30 on the road against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

