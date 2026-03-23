Utah adds Utah State, Southern Utah to future football schedules

The Utah Utes have added games against the Utah State Aggies and Southern Utah Thunderbirds to their future football schedules, the school announced Monday.

Utah will begin a home-and-home series with in-state rival Utah State on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2031 at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah. Two seasons later, the Utes will entertain the Aggies at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2033.

Utah and Utah State have also adjusted the date of a previously scheduled matchup at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The game, which was slated for Sept. 13, 2031, has been moved up one season and will now be played on Sept. 14, 2030 in Salt Lake City.

The Utes and Aggies first met on the gridiron in 1892 and have faced off 113 times since. Utah has claimed the last three meetings, including the 2024 matchup, and now holds a commanding 79-30-4 lead in the all‑time series.

Utah has also added a home against against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds of the Big Sky Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). Utah will host Southern Utah on Sept. 25, 2027 at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

In three previous gridiron meetings, Utah leads the series with Southern Utah, 3-0.

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES