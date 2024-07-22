UT Martin, North Alabama schedule football series for 2029, 2030

The UT Martin Skyhawks and North Alabama Lions have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2029 and 2030 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with the University of North Alabama was obtained from the University of Tennessee Martin via a state public records request.

In the first game of the series, UT Martin will host North Alabama at Graham Stadium in Martin, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2029. The series will conclude the following season when the Skyhawks travel to face the Lions at Braly Municipal Stadium in Florence, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2030.

UT Martin, a member of the Big South-OVC Football Association, and North Alabama, a member of the United Athletic Conference, first met on the gridiron in 1949 and have played a total of 33 contests. In their most recent matchup last season, UT Martin defeated North Alabama, 37-21, but North Alabama still leads the overall series, 19-13-1.

North Alabama is the first scheduled non-conference opponent for UT Martin for both the 2029 and 2030 seasons.

With the addition of UT Martin, North Alabama now has all three of its non-conference contests set for the 2029 season. The Lions are slated to open the season at home against the Southeast Missouri Redhawks on Sept. 1 before visiting the North Texas Mean Green on Sept. 8.

UT Martin is the first scheduled non-league opponent for North Alabama in 2030.

