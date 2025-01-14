UT Martin announces 2025 football schedule

The UT Martin Skyhawks have announced their 2025 football schedule, which includes five home games and seven road contests.

UT Martin opens the 2025 season with four consecutive non-conference games, beginning with back-to-back road tilts against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Aug. 30 and the UTEP Miners on Sept. 6.

The Skyhawks open their home schedule at Graham Stadium in Martin, Tenn., on Sept. 13 against the Southern Illinois Salukis. One week later on Sept. 20, UTM concludes non-league play on the road against the Missouri State Bears, who officially join Conference USA this summer.

UT Martin’s conference schedule in 2025 will be a mixture of Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) and Big South Conference teams, which is referred to as the OVC-Big South Football Association. The Skyhawks open league play at home against Southeast Missouri on Sept. 27, and will later host Western Illinois on Oct. 11, Tennessee State on Nov. 8, and Charleston Southern on Nov. 15.

Road OVC-Big South opponents in 2025 include Lindenwood on Oct. 4, Gardner-Webb on Oct. 18, Eastern Illinois on Nov. 1, and Tennessee Tech on Nov. 22.

Below is UT Martin’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 UT Martin Football Schedule

08/30 – at Oklahoma State

09/06 – at UTEP

09/13 – Southern Illinois

09/20 – at Missouri State

09/27 – Southeast Missouri*

10/04 – at Lindenwood*

10/11 – Western Illinois*

10/18 – at Gardner-Webb*

10/25 – OFF

11/01 – at Eastern Illinois*

11/08 – Tennessee State*

11/15 – Charleston Southern*

11/22 – at Tennessee Tech*

* OVC-Big South contest.

UT Martin won a share of its fourth consecutive conference championship in 2024 after finishing 6-2 in OVC-Big South play (9-5 overall). The Skyhawks advanced to the FCS Playoffs, but lost in a quarterfinal matchup on the road at Montana State, 49-17.