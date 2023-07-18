USC adds Utah State to 2024 football schedule

The USC Trojans have added the Utah State Aggies to their 2024 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with the University of Southern California was obtained from Utah State University via a state public records request.

USC will host Utah State at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. The Trojans will pay the Aggies a $1.45 million guarantee for the contest, according to the copy of the contract that was executed on February 15, 2023.

USC and Utah State first met on the gridiron in 1928 and have played six contests overall, all in Los Angeles. The Trojans defeated the Aggies in each contest, including a 45-7 decision in their most recent meeting in 2016.

USC was previously scheduled to host the San Jose State Spartans on Sept. 7, 2024 before scheduling the Utah State contest for the same date. The USC-San Jose State game, which was agreed to back in 2019, will likely be rescheduled for another season or canceled altogether. The Trojans were slated to pay the Spartans a $1.65 million guarantee for the contest.

The Trojans are slated to open the 2024 season, their first as a member of the Big Ten Conference, on Sunday, Sept. 1 against the LSU Tigers in the Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Their third and final non-conference game of the season is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 30 at home against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

USC is the second known non-conference opponent for Utah State in 2024. The Aggies are also slated to visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Football Schedules