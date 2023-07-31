UNLV, UTEP schedule 2029-30 home-and-home football series

The UNLV Rebels and UTEP Miners have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2029 and 2030 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the contract for the home-and-home series with the University of Texas at El Paso was obtained from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas via a state public records request.

In the first game of the series, UNLV will travel to face UTEP at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Sept. 1, 2029. The series will conclude the following season when the Rebels host the Miners at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sept. 7, 2030.

UNLV and UTEP last met on the gridiron in 2018 in Las Vegas. The Rebels defeated the Miners in that contest, 52-24, and now lead the overall series 6-2.

The two schools are next scheduled to meet this season on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Sun Bowl Stadium. The game is the second of a home-and-home series that began with the Rebels victory at home in 2018.

UTEP is the first scheduled non-conference opponent for UNLV in 2029 and second in 2030 to go along with a road game at the Iowa State Cyclones on Sept. 14.

With the addition of UNLV, UTEP has tentatively completed its non-conference schedule in 2029. After opening at home against UNLV, the Miners will make back-to-back road trips to play the Nevada Wolf Pack on Sept. 8 and the Texas Longhorns on Sept. 15 before hosting the Wyoming Cowboys on Sept. 29.

UNLV is the first scheduled non-conference opponent for UTEP in 2030.

Football Schedules