UMass reveals kickoff time, TV for final two football games in 2024

The UMass Minutemen have announced kickoff times for their final two home football games of the 2024 season.

UMass will welcome the Liberty Flames of Conference USA to Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Mass., on Saturday, Nov. 16. The game will kickoff at noon ET and will be streamed live via ESPN+.

Two weeks later, the Minutemen will close out the 2024 regular-season at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium against the UConn Huskies, a fellow FBS Independent. That game will also be streamed live via ESPN+ with kickoff at noon ET.

UMass is 1-6 so far this season, with its only victory coming at home on Sept. 21 over the FCS Central Connecticut Blue Devils, 35-31. The Minutemen have come up short against Eastern Michigan (28-14), Toledo (38-23), Buffalo (34-3), Miami Ohio (23-20, OT), and 21st-ranked Missouri (45-3).

UMass is competing in its final season as a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent in 2024. The Minutemen are returning to the Mid-American Conference as a full member in 2025.

Below is a look at UMass’ remaining football schedule this season (all times Eastern):

10/19: OFF

10/26: vs. Wagner – 3:30pm, ESPN+

11/02: at Mississippi State – 4:15pm, SECN

11/09: OFF

11/16: vs. Liberty – 12pm, ESPN+

11/23: at Georgia – 12:45pm, SECN

11/30: vs. UConn – 12pm, ESPN+

