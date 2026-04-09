UFL Schedule 2026: Week 3 matchups, kickoff times, TV

The 2026 UFL schedule heads into Week 3 this weekend, and it features all eight teams in action.

Week 2 featured four fun games, with the DC Defenders scoring a 44-26 win over the Columbus Aviators to start the weekend last Friday. The Orlando Storm took the Saturday affair with the Louisville Kings, winning 19-9. The Houston Gamblers won the lone Sunday game, clipping the Birmingham Stallions, 22-20. The Dallas Renegades closed the week in a rare Tuesday night scuffle, taking down the St. Louis Battlehawks, 31-15..

Week 3 action begins Friday night with Louisville hosting Orlando on FOX at 8:00pm ET.

The action continues on Saturday, with Houston traveling to DC for a noon ET contest that will air on ESPN. Two Sunday games round out the slate, with Columbus at Dallas starting the day at noon ET on ABC. Birmingham travels to St. Louis for a 3:00pm ET outing, also on ABC.

Check out the complete schedule for Week 3 of the UFL schedule below, as well as team schedule links.

UFL Schedule 2026

* All times Eastern.

WEEK 3

Friday, April 10

Orlando at Louisville – 8:00pm, FOX

Saturday, April 11

Houston at DC – noon, ESPN

Sunday, April 12

Columbus at Dallas – noon, ABC

Birmingham at St. Louis – 3:00pm, ABC

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New to the UFL and Spring football? Check out the complete list of UFL rules at the official website of the league.

UFL TEAM SCHEDULES

UFL SCHEDULES