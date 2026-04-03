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UFL Schedule 2026: Week 2 matchups, kickoff times, TV

By Kevin Kelley - April 3, 2026
UFL Schedule

Photo: Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 UFL schedule heads into Week 2 this weekend, and it features all eight teams in action this weekend, plus a first-ever Tuesday night UFL contest.

The UFL season kicked off last Friday with the Birmingham Stallions edging the Louisville Kings 15-13. On Saturday, the St. Louis Battlehawks upset the defending champion DC Defenders 16-10, and that was followed by the Dallas Renegades crushing the Houston Gamblers 36-17.

Sunday’s Week 1 finale saw the Orlando Storm hold off the Columbus Aviators 23-16.

Week 2 action begins Friday night with Columbus hosting DC on FOX at 8:00pm ET. Then on Saturday at 8:00pm ET, Orlando plays host to Louisville with the contest airing on ESPN.

UFL action continues on Easter Sunday with Birmingham traveling to face Houston at 6:00pm ET on the NFL Network. Week 2 concludes on Tuesday, April 7, with a primetime matchup on FS1 as Dallas entertains St. Louis at 8:00pm ET.

Check out the complete schedule for Week 2 of the UFL schedule below, as well as team schedule links.

UFL Schedule 2026

* All times Eastern.

WEEK 2

Friday, April 3
DC at Columbus – 8:00pm, FOX

Saturday, April 4
Louisville at Orlando – 8:00pm, ESPN

Sunday, April 5
Birmingham at Houston – 6:00pm, NFLN

Tuesday, April 7
St. Louis at Dallas – 8:00pm, FS1

New to the UFL and Spring football? Check out the complete list of UFL rules at the official website of the league.

UFL TEAM SCHEDULES

UFL SCHEDULES

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