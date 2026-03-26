UFL Schedule 2026: Spring football kicks off Friday night

The 2026 UFL schedule kicks off this weekend, featuring all eight teams of the professional spring league in action.

Now entering its third season, the United Football League was formed through the merger of the XFL and USFL. For 2026, the league has eliminated its former divisional structure and will seed the top four teams overall into the postseason.

Last fall, the UFL announced a significant realignment that introduced three new franchises: the Columbus Aviators, Louisville Kings, and Orlando Storm. Those clubs replace the Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, and San Antonio Brahmas.

Two returning teams also underwent rebrands. The Houston Roughnecks are now the Houston Gamblers and will play home games at Shell Energy Stadium, home of MLS’s Houston Dynamo FC and the NWSL’s Houston Dash. The Arlington Renegades have become the Dallas Renegades, shifting their home venue to Toyota Stadium, home of MLS’s FC Dallas.

The 2026 season opens on Friday, March 27, when the Louisville Kings host the Birmingham Stallions on FOX at 8:00pm ET. A Saturday doubleheader follows on March 28. The St. Louis Battlehawks host the DC Defenders at noon ET on ESPN, followed by the Houston Gamblers visiting the Dallas Renegades at 4:00pm ET on FOX.

Week 1 concludes on Sunday, March 29, with a primetime matchup on ESPN as the Orlando Storm welcome the Columbus Aviators at 8:00pm ET.

The regular season spans ten weeks, with four games each week, and concludes on Sunday, May 31.

The UFL Playoffs begin on Sunday, June 7, with both semifinal games—one at 3:00pm ET on ABC and the second at 6:00pm ET on FOX. Winners advance to the 2026 UFL Championship Game, scheduled for Saturday, June 13 at a site to be announced. ABC will televise the title game at 3:00pm ET.

UFL Schedule 2026

* All times Eastern.

WEEK 1

Friday, March 27

Birmingham at Louisville – 8:00pm, FOX

Saturday, March 28

DC at St. Louis – 12:00pm, ESPN

Houston at Dallas – 4:00pm, FOX

Sunday, March 29

Columbus at Orlando – 8:00pm, ESPN

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New to the UFL and Spring football? Check out the complete list of UFL rules at the official website of the league.

UFL TEAM SCHEDULES

UFL SCHEDULES