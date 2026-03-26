UFL Schedule 2026: Spring football kicks off Friday night

The 2026 UFL schedule kicks off this weekend, featuring all eight teams of the professional spring league in action.
Now entering its third season, the United Football League was formed through the merger of the XFL and USFL. For 2026, the league has eliminated its former divisional structure and will seed the top four teams overall into the postseason.
Last fall, the UFL announced a significant realignment that introduced three new franchises: the Columbus Aviators, Louisville Kings, and Orlando Storm. Those clubs replace the Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, and San Antonio Brahmas.
Two returning teams also underwent rebrands. The Houston Roughnecks are now the Houston Gamblers and will play home games at Shell Energy Stadium, home of MLS’s Houston Dynamo FC and the NWSL’s Houston Dash. The Arlington Renegades have become the Dallas Renegades, shifting their home venue to Toyota Stadium, home of MLS’s FC Dallas.
The 2026 season opens on Friday, March 27, when the Louisville Kings host the Birmingham Stallions on FOX at 8:00pm ET. A Saturday doubleheader follows on March 28. The St. Louis Battlehawks host the DC Defenders at noon ET on ESPN, followed by the Houston Gamblers visiting the Dallas Renegades at 4:00pm ET on FOX.
Week 1 concludes on Sunday, March 29, with a primetime matchup on ESPN as the Orlando Storm welcome the Columbus Aviators at 8:00pm ET.
The regular season spans ten weeks, with four games each week, and concludes on Sunday, May 31.
The UFL Playoffs begin on Sunday, June 7, with both semifinal games—one at 3:00pm ET on ABC and the second at 6:00pm ET on FOX. Winners advance to the 2026 UFL Championship Game, scheduled for Saturday, June 13 at a site to be announced. ABC will televise the title game at 3:00pm ET.
UFL Schedule 2026
* All times Eastern.
WEEK 1
Friday, March 27
Birmingham at Louisville – 8:00pm, FOX
Saturday, March 28
DC at St. Louis – 12:00pm, ESPN
Houston at Dallas – 4:00pm, FOX
Sunday, March 29
Columbus at Orlando – 8:00pm, ESPN
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New to the UFL and Spring football? Check out the complete list of UFL rules at the official website of the league.
UFL TEAM SCHEDULES
- 2026 Birmingham Stallions Schedule
- 2026 Columbus Aviators Schedule
- 2026 Dallas Renegades Schedule
- 2026 DC Defenders Schedule
- 2026 Houston Gamblers Schedule
- 2026 Louisville Kings Schedule
- 2026 Orlando Storm Schedule
- 2026 St. Louis Battlehawks Schedule
UFL SCHEDULES
- UFL Schedule (week-by-week)
- UFL Playoff Schedule
- UFL Team Schedules
This will be the last season of the UFL………Michigan had a new core group of fans and its attendance grew by 30% over 2024. The fact the UFL ignored that and folded the team has soured many football fans from the UFL.