UFL schedule 2026: Dates, kickoff times, TV set for all eight teams

The UFL Schedule for the 2026 season has been released by the league and includes the dates, kickoff times, and TV for all eight teams.

For the 2026 season, the UFL has replaced three teams. New teams include the Columbus Aviators, Louisville Kings, and Orlando Storm. Those three teams replace the Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, and San Antonio Brahmas. Returning teams include the Birmingham Stallions, Dallas Renegades (renamed from Arlington), DC Defenders, Houston Gamblers (renamed from the Roughnecks), and St. Louis Battlehawks.

Each UFL team plays a ten-game regular-season schedule, which consists of five home games and five away games. Previous seasons were division-based, but that has been eliminated for the 2026 season.

The 2026 season, which will be the third for the United Football League, is scheduled to kickoff on Friday, March 27 with the Louisville Kings hosting the Birmingham Stallions.

Overall, the UFL schedule will consist of ten weeks with four games each week. The regular-season will conclude on Sunday, May 31.

The UFL Playoff Schedule begins on Sunday, June 7 with both conference championship games. The first game will kickoff at 3:00pm ET on ABC, followed by the second game at 6:00pm ET on FOX.

Winners of the two playoff games will advance to the 2026 UFL Championship Game, which will be played on Saturday, June 13 at a site to be announced. The game will be televised by ABC at 3:00pm ET.

* All times Eastern.

WEEK 1

Friday, March 27

Birmingham at Louisville – 8pm, FOX

Saturday, March 28

DC at St. Louis – Noon, ESPN

Houston at Dallas – 4pm, FOX

Sunday, March 29

Columbus at Orlando – 8pm, ESPN

WEEK 2

Friday, April 3

DC at Columbus – 8pm, FOX

Saturday, April 4

Louisville at Orlando – 8pm, ESPN

Sunday, April 5

Birmingham at Houston – Noon, ESPN2

Tuesday, April 7

St. Louis at Dallas – 8pm, FS1

WEEK 3

Friday, April 10

Orlando at Louisville – 8pm, FOX

Saturday, April 11

Houston at DC – Noon, ESPN

Sunday, April 12

Columbus at Dallas – Noon, ABC

Birmingham at St. Louis – 3pm, ABC

WEEK 4

Thursday, April 16

Louisville at Houston – 8pm, ESPN App

Friday, April 17

Dallas at Columbus – 8pm, FOX

Saturday, April 18

St. Louis at DC – 12:30pm, ABC

Orlando at Birmingham – 4pm, FOX

WEEK 5

Friday, April 24

DC at Birmingham – 8pm, FOX

Saturday, April 25

St. Louis at Orlando – 7pm, ESPN

Sunday, April 26

Columbus at Houston – Noon, ABC

Louisville at Dallas – 3pm, ABC

WEEK 6

Thursday, April 30

St. Louis at Louisville – 8pm, FS1

Friday, May 1

Houston at Columbus – 8pm, FOX

Saturday, May 2

Dallas at DC – Noon, ABC

Sunday, May 3

Birmingham at Orlando – 4pm, FOX

WEEK 7

Friday, May 8

Columbus at St. Louis – 8pm, FOX

Saturday, May 9

Louisville at DC – 1:30pm, FOX

Dallas at Birmingham – 8pm, ESPN

Sunday, May 10

Orlando at Houston – 6pm, FS1

WEEK 8

Friday, May 15

Orlando at Dallas – 8pm, FOX

Saturday, May 16

DC at Louisville – Noon, ABC

Houston at St. Louis – 3pm, ABC

Sunday, May 17

Columbus at Birmingham – 1pm, FOX

WEEK 9

Friday, May 22

DC at Orlando – 8pm, FOX

Saturday, May 23

Birmingham at Columbus – 3pm, ABC

Sunday, May 24

Dallas at Louisville – 4pm, FOX

St. Louis at Houston – 7pm, ESPN2

WEEK 10

Friday, May 29

Dallas at St. Louis – 8pm, FOX

Saturday, May 30

Houston at Birmingham – 3pm, ESPN2

Sunday, May 31

Orlando at DC – Noon, ABC

Louisville at Columbus – 6pm, FOX

UFL Playoffs

Sunday, June 7

Playoff Game No. 1 – 3pm, ABC

Playoff Game No. 2 – 6pm, FOX

Saturday, June 13

UFL Championship Game – 3pm, ABC

