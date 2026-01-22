UFL schedule 2026: Dates, kickoff times, TV set for all eight teams

The UFL Schedule for the 2026 season has been released by the league and includes the dates, kickoff times, and TV for all eight teams.
For the 2026 season, the UFL has replaced three teams. New teams include the Columbus Aviators, Louisville Kings, and Orlando Storm. Those three teams replace the Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, and San Antonio Brahmas. Returning teams include the Birmingham Stallions, Dallas Renegades (renamed from Arlington), DC Defenders, Houston Gamblers (renamed from the Roughnecks), and St. Louis Battlehawks.
Each UFL team plays a ten-game regular-season schedule, which consists of five home games and five away games. Previous seasons were division-based, but that has been eliminated for the 2026 season.
The 2026 season, which will be the third for the United Football League, is scheduled to kickoff on Friday, March 27 with the Louisville Kings hosting the Birmingham Stallions.
Overall, the UFL schedule will consist of ten weeks with four games each week. The regular-season will conclude on Sunday, May 31.
The UFL Playoff Schedule begins on Sunday, June 7 with both conference championship games. The first game will kickoff at 3:00pm ET on ABC, followed by the second game at 6:00pm ET on FOX.
Winners of the two playoff games will advance to the 2026 UFL Championship Game, which will be played on Saturday, June 13 at a site to be announced. The game will be televised by ABC at 3:00pm ET.
UFL SCHEDULE 2026
* All times Eastern.
WEEK 1
Friday, March 27
Birmingham at Louisville – 8pm, FOX
Saturday, March 28
DC at St. Louis – Noon, ESPN
Houston at Dallas – 4pm, FOX
Sunday, March 29
Columbus at Orlando – 8pm, ESPN
WEEK 2
Friday, April 3
DC at Columbus – 8pm, FOX
Saturday, April 4
Louisville at Orlando – 8pm, ESPN
Sunday, April 5
Birmingham at Houston – Noon, ESPN2
Tuesday, April 7
St. Louis at Dallas – 8pm, FS1
WEEK 3
Friday, April 10
Orlando at Louisville – 8pm, FOX
Saturday, April 11
Houston at DC – Noon, ESPN
Sunday, April 12
Columbus at Dallas – Noon, ABC
Birmingham at St. Louis – 3pm, ABC
WEEK 4
Thursday, April 16
Louisville at Houston – 8pm, ESPN App
Friday, April 17
Dallas at Columbus – 8pm, FOX
Saturday, April 18
St. Louis at DC – 12:30pm, ABC
Orlando at Birmingham – 4pm, FOX
WEEK 5
Friday, April 24
DC at Birmingham – 8pm, FOX
Saturday, April 25
St. Louis at Orlando – 7pm, ESPN
Sunday, April 26
Columbus at Houston – Noon, ABC
Louisville at Dallas – 3pm, ABC
WEEK 6
Thursday, April 30
St. Louis at Louisville – 8pm, FS1
Friday, May 1
Houston at Columbus – 8pm, FOX
Saturday, May 2
Dallas at DC – Noon, ABC
Sunday, May 3
Birmingham at Orlando – 4pm, FOX
WEEK 7
Friday, May 8
Columbus at St. Louis – 8pm, FOX
Saturday, May 9
Louisville at DC – 1:30pm, FOX
Dallas at Birmingham – 8pm, ESPN
Sunday, May 10
Orlando at Houston – 6pm, FS1
WEEK 8
Friday, May 15
Orlando at Dallas – 8pm, FOX
Saturday, May 16
DC at Louisville – Noon, ABC
Houston at St. Louis – 3pm, ABC
Sunday, May 17
Columbus at Birmingham – 1pm, FOX
WEEK 9
Friday, May 22
DC at Orlando – 8pm, FOX
Saturday, May 23
Birmingham at Columbus – 3pm, ABC
Sunday, May 24
Dallas at Louisville – 4pm, FOX
St. Louis at Houston – 7pm, ESPN2
WEEK 10
Friday, May 29
Dallas at St. Louis – 8pm, FOX
Saturday, May 30
Houston at Birmingham – 3pm, ESPN2
Sunday, May 31
Orlando at DC – Noon, ABC
Louisville at Columbus – 6pm, FOX
UFL Playoffs
Sunday, June 7
Playoff Game No. 1 – 3pm, ABC
Playoff Game No. 2 – 6pm, FOX
Saturday, June 13
UFL Championship Game – 3pm, ABC
