UFL Schedule 2025: Spring league kicks off Friday night

The UFL Schedule 2025 kicks off this weekend and features all eight teams of the professional Spring league in action.

The 2025 season will be the second for the United Football League, which was formed from the merger between the XFL and USFL. The league consists of two four-team conferences named after the previous league names, USFL and XFL.

The USFL Conference consists of the Birmingham Stallions, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, and Michigan Panthers. Teams in the XFL Conference include the Arlington Renegades, DC Defenders, San Antonio Brahmas, and St. Louis Battlehawks.

The second season of the UFL kicks off on Friday, March 28, 2025 with the Houston Roughnecks hosting the St. Louis Battlehawks. The game will be televised by FOX at 8:00pm ET.

On Saturday, March 29, the San Antonio Brahmas will travel to face the Arlington Renegades and the contest will be televised by FOX at 4:00pm ET.

Week 1 action concludes on Sunday, March 30 with a doubleheader on ESPN. The Memphis Showboats host the Michigan Panthers at noon ET, followed by the Birmingham Stallions traveling to face the DC Defenders at 3:00pm ET.

Overall, the UFL schedule will consist of ten weeks with four games each week. The regular-season will conclude on Sunday, June 1.

The UFL Playoff Schedule begins on Sunday, June 8 with both championship games. The first game begins at 3:00pm ET on ABC, with the second at 6:00pm ET on FOX.

Winners of the two playoff games will advance to the 2025 UFL Championship Game, which will be played on Saturday, June 14 at a location to be announced. The game will be televised by ABC at 8:00pm ET.

UFL Schedule 2025

* All times Eastern.

WEEK 1

Friday, March 28

St. Louis at Houston – 8:00pm, FOX

Saturday, March 29

San Antonio at Arlington – 4:00pm, FOX

Sunday, March 30

Michigan at Memphis – 12:00pm, ESPN/ESPN+

Birmingham at DC – 3:00pm, ESPN/ESPN+

—

New to the UFL and Spring football? Check out the complete list of UFL rules at the official website of the league.

