UFL schedule 2025: Dates, kickoff times, TV set for all eight teams

The UFL Schedule for the 2025 season has been released by the league and includes the dates, kickoff times, and TV for all eight teams.

Each UFL team plays a ten-game regular-season schedule, which consists of home and away games against each team within their own division and one game against each team from the opposite division. The site of the games against teams from the opposite division rotates each year.

However, there is one exception this season. The St. Louis Battlehawks will host the San Antonio Brahmas twice in 2025 due to scheduling issues with the league and its use of the Alamodome.

The 2025 season, which will be the second for the United Football League, is scheduled to kickoff on Friday, March 28 with the Houston Roughnecks hosting the St. Louis Battlehawks.

Overall, the UFL schedule will consist of ten weeks with four games each week. The regular-season will conclude on Sunday, June 1.

The UFL Playoff Schedule begins on Sunday, June 8 with both conference championship games. The first game will kickoff at 3:00pm ET on ABC, followed by the second game at 6:00pm ET on FOX.

Winners of the two playoff games will advance to the 2025 UFL Championship Game, which will be played on Saturday, June 14 at a site to be announced. The game will be televised by ABC at 8:00pm ET.

